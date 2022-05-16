Vince McMahon himself put in the line about the winner of WWE’s Money In The Bank getting a title shot at WWE WrestleMania, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, which was first reported by Ringside News.

The new advertisement for the upcoming WWE premium live event was first aired at WWE’s WrestleMania Backlash. It features Cody Rhodes talking to the camera and saying a line that he said has caused a lot of confusion.

“One lucky male and female Superstar will win the chance to main event WrestleMania,” Rhodes claims in the promo.

The decision to include that verbiage was done directly by Vince McMahon.

Despite the confusion based on how WWE scripted this promo, and the fact they keep airing it, plans are currently not set to change regarding the briefcase from prior years. The creative team has reportedly been told that things will be exactly the same. While things can change once again between now and then, it is expected that the briefcase will carry the same qualities as ever.

Of course, traditionally the winner of the Money in the Bank briefcase gets an entire year to cash it in. This can be done at any time, or any place, from live events to episodes of RAW and SmackDown, including all the major premium live events in between. It has never been restricted to just one night, as that takes away the mystery element.

This does include WWE WrestleMania itself, should the winner keep hold of the briefcase until that point. Seth Rollins is currently the only wrestler in history to actually cash in at The Grandest Stage Of Them All itself. He did that at WWE WrestleMania 31, interjecting himself into Brock Lesnar’s match with Roman Reigns to leave as champion.

This year’s WWE Money In The Bank show takes place on July 2 event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. So far, not a single match has been announced for the premium live event, as the company must first go through WWE’s Hell In A Cell.

