As noted earlier, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns delivered a promo at a live event in Trenton, NJ last night where he indicated he didn’t know if he’d be back in the city. He went on to say that he’s moving on to a “new phase” in his life and career.

“I’ve been here a couple of times in the past 10 years,” the WWE Universal Champion said. “I’m starting to work into a new phase in my career, and I honestly don’t know if I’ll be back here again. If that’s the case, I just wanna say thank you for all these years of support.”

In an update from Fightful, one source backstage in WWE says that Roman is still heavily figured into creative plans for “the foreseeable future” and they don’t see him leaving “anytime soon”. Producers, staff, and higher-ups in the company have not been informed of any upcoming extended absences for Reigns.

Another source adds that Roman has been “accommodated and incentivized” to keep WWE at the top of his priority list as they continue building WWE programming around him.

It was also brought up that Reigns could have been implying that he will be attending fewer house show events in the future. Roman Reigns has had three televised matches this year, 25 on house shows, and nine on dark matches, so though he rarely performs on television, he still wrestles often.

Reigns signed a multi-year contract with WWE back in August of 2019, with no indication of the exact expiration date. He will appear at tonight’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view when RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre go against the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos & Reigns in non-title six-man action.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]