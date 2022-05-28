It appears as if Roderick Strong is going to be just fine.

On the 5/24 episode of WWE NXT 2.0, it was announced that Diamond Mine leader Roderick Strong suffered an ankle injury. The ‘injury’ caused the match between Strong and fellow Diamond Mine member Damon Kemp and NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly to be canceled.

However, in an update on the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the ‘injury’ Strong sustained was purely for storyline purposes and was used to further the storyline between Strong and the other members of Diamond Mine.

Diamond Mine has undergone several iterations since its inception in June 2021. The original group saw Roderick Strong, Tyler Rust, and Hideki Suzuki alongside the group’s mouthpiece Malcolm Bivens. Shortly thereafter, Strong captured the now-defunct NXT Cruiserweight Championship, but Rust and Suzuki would be released by WWE.

The newly-signed Creed Brothers as well as Ivy Nile would quickly be integrated into the group when NXT underwent the transition to NXT 2.0. The brother of Olympic gold medalist and WWE-signee Gable Steveson, Damon Kemp would also be added to the group. However, Bivens was released from the company this past April, leaving the stable at its current iteration in the form of Roderick Strong, Damon Kemp, Ivy Nile, and the Creed Brothers.

Brutus and Julius Creed are set to challenge the aforementioned Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team Championship at NXT TakeOver: In Your House on 6/4.

