The internal roster for the WWE RAW women’s division has shifted a bit in recent weeks with Asuka and Lacey Evans returning, and Rhea Ripley turning heel.

Alexa Bliss also returned this past Monday but she was still listed as the #2 RAW babyface while she was away from the storylines. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch remain at the top of the babyface and heel rosters.

It’s interesting to note that Sonya Deville is not listed on this internal roster, but the WWE website has her listed on the RAW and SmackDown rosters. Deville’s actual profile page does not have the RAW or SmackDown logo next to her name. As noted, this week’s RAW featured a storyline where Deville’s management contract was terminated, but she remains an active WWE Superstar as she lost a squash match to the returning Bliss.

Below is an updated look at the internal babyface and heel rosters for the RAW women’s division, courtesy of PWInsider:

Babyfaces:

1. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

2. Alexa Bliss

3. Liv Morgan

4. Asuka

5. WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke

Heels:

1. Becky Lynch

2. Rhea Ripley

3. Lacey Evans

4. Carmella

5. Queen Zelina Vega

6. Doudrop

7. Nikki A.S.H.

8. Tamina Snuka

