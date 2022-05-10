Alexa Bliss made her surprise return to WWE RAW on tonight’s post-WrestleMania Backlash episode.

RAW featured a backstage segment where Sonya Deville ranted to Adam Pearce about how she’s tired of this formal investigation into her conduct as a WWE official because they all know she gets the job done. Pearce went to tell Deville about her opponent for RAW, and to explain the findings of the investigation, but she stormed off to the ring and said it’s always business, never personal.

Deville then waited in the ring after a commercial break as Pearce came to the stage. He revealed that the investigation into Deville had concluded, and that upper management found that she did recklessly abuse her power. Pearce then announced that Deville’s contract as a WWE official has been terminated, adding that she still has a WWE Superstar contract. Pearce then brought out Deville’s opponent – the returning Bliss.

Bliss came out carrying her Lilly doll, and was all smiles as she posed on the apron. She places Lilly on the top turnbuckle and quickly defeated Deville in a squash match. Bliss made her exit to cheers from the crowd while Deville threw a tantrum at ringside.

Pearce later tweeted about Deville’s storyline contract situation and wrote, “It. Is. Official.”

As seen below, WWE posted a backstage Instagram clip of Bliss where she said, “Did you miss me? I’m back.”

Bliss has been off WWE TV since the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match on February 19. She returned for that match following a series of vignettes that came after she’d been sidelined for months. You can click here for a recent backstage report on Bliss expressing frustration with WWE creative, and how she reportedly went directly to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

Deville took several months off after losing a No DQ Loser Leaves WWE match to current WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose at SummerSlam in August 2020. She was brought back to TV in a non-wrestling role in January 2021, and began working as a storyline WWE official in March of last year. As a storyline official, Deville began feuding with various Superstars a few months back, including WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi and new SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, which led to her in-ring return. WWE recently began a storyline where upper management was conducting an investigation into Deville to see if she has been abusing her power. That angle ended tonight on RAW with Deville’s contract as a WWE official being terminated.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Bliss and Deville, but we will keep you updated. You can see related shots from RAW below:

Breaking: As announced by @ScrapDaddyAP on #WWERaw, @SonyaDevilleWWE is no longer a @WWE official and will return to being solely an in-ring competitor! pic.twitter.com/vOS62NUF5o — WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2022

