Becky Lynch is apparently a fan of AEW star Chris Jericho’s new “sports entertainer” persona.

While on commentary for the Asuka vs. Bianca Belair match on Monday’s Raw, Lynch referred to herself as “a wizard” possessing superhuman powers. Fans on social media immediately perceived it to be Lynch making a reference to Jericho, who, in recent weeks, has thrown fireballs at Eddie Kingston and others in AEW because he happens to be a wizard. Jericho often uses the line “I’m gonna throw a fireball at your face coz I’m a wizard” before hurling fireballs at random people backstage.

After Raw went off the air, Lynch confirmed that she was referencing Jericho on commentary.

“I’m a magician. I made her title disappear in 26 seconds” – Becky Lynch, tonight. I preferred that line. No heat @IAmJericho

Jericho has yet to respond to Lynch.

After Belair defeated Asuka via pinfall, Lynch laid out both her rivals ahead of their Triple Threat Match for the Raw Women’s Title this Sunday at the Hell in a Cell premium live event. Belair defeated Lynch for the title at WrestleMania 38 in early April.

“I’m a magician. I made her title disappear in 26 seconds” – Becky Lynch, tonight. I preferred that line. No heat @IAmJericho https://t.co/5AzpuDepqd — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 31, 2022

Running off spite and coffee since ‘02. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/CmsUsCRfSl — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 31, 2022

"I run on spite and coffee and right now, I'm feeling pretty fueled up!"@BeckyLynchWWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/wlBhnH1x7R — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]