Becky Lynch channeled her inner Jerry Seinfeld on this week’s RAW, sporting a white puffy shirt very similar to the one worn by the comedian in Season 5 of the iconic sitcom.

The pirate shirt was first made popular by Prince in the 1984 movie Purple Rain, and later by Seinfeld. As seen below, Becky was seen wearing the unusual shirt in a backstage segment with Adam Pearce.

Ever since she returned to WWE at last year’s SummerSlam, Becky has become a fashion icon within the WWE Universe for her over-the-top outfits.

As noted, Becky Lynch defeated Asuka in the main event of RAW to earn her shot at the Raw Women’s Title at the “Hell In A Cell” Premium Live Event next month. Belair will now defend her title in a Triple Threat Match against Lynch and Asuka at the June 5 event.

BECKY LYNCH BRINGING BACK THE PUFFY SHIRT!!!!!!!🤣 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/4u2h3JQ5oF — Denise 'Hollywood It Girl' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) May 24, 2022

Becky channeling her inner Jerry Seinfeld I see… #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/y3wiXM8wNT — Deadly Alex #WrESTleMANia (@HurriKane_Jr_88) May 24, 2022

Becky Lynch wore the puffy shirt from Seinfeld on #WWERaw tonight pic.twitter.com/CuxOc5FDE5 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 24, 2022

