WWE’s RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and her husband, Street Profits member Montez Ford, are attending this weekend’s Kentucky Derby. As seen in the images below, Belair and Ford dressed up in their nicest attire to fit the colorful, classy theme of the event.

Bianca Belair also notes in a social media post that she personally created the 3 different hats she wore throughout the weekend events, which will be no surprise to fans of the RAW Women’s Champ. Belair regularly creates her own ring attire and has intentions of one day taking her designs even further.

In a recent conversation with Mack Mania, Montez Ford noted how Belair’s hobby of designing gear is leading her into the world of fashion.

“Most definitely,” Ford said. “She’s very into wardrobe design, costume design. I remember, we and the kids went to go see Cruella and in that movie, obviously, she’s this big fashion designer. And I remember how inspired she (Bianca) was by that movie. But she’s been like that for as long as I’ve known her, and she definitely wants to take it and turn it into what they did in the movie, and eventually, come out with her own customized designer clothes and line.

“She’s already made, for gear, she’s got tons of gear she hasn’t worn yet. She’s actually made me some stuff that I haven’t worn yet, like pants and suits and different stuff. I’ve got my own personal tailor. It’s great man, it’s dope. She definitely wants to expand and eventually do something where she’s doing some Louis Vuitton and Gucci type. I think she’s already on that level when she crafts it herself. She sees something or she has an image in her head, and she goes and makes it happen. It’s a gift, man.”

At the Kentucky Derby, the horse Rich Strike, a last-minute addition to the Kentucky Derby (G1) field, pulled an 80-1 upset of Saturday’s 148th Run for the Roses. In deep stretch, Rich Strike rushed past horses Epicenter and Zandon to spark a $163.60 win mutuel.

So excited to be at the UNBRIDLED EVE Event the night before the Kentucky Derby! So excited for tomorrow!

I made my hats!

I have… 3! 👀😄#KentuckyDerby pic.twitter.com/Hkbus7vZGG — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) May 7, 2022

3 Hat Belair

👒👒👒

Hats Made By: Me Which was your favorite?#KentuckyDerby #ESTofWWE Today was a ✔️ off of the bucketlist. pic.twitter.com/uxn69JHMem — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) May 8, 2022

Happy 60th Birthday

AND

Happy Mother’s Day

to my Mommy!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/jq9eAX4MPn — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) May 8, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]