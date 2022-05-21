Big Damo has made his presence known in AEW as he debuted on Friday night’s edition of “AEW Rampage”.

Formerly known as Killian Dain in WWE, it was revealed that he was the mystery giant that Shawn Spears would be facing on the show.

Damo hit a dive to take Spears down to the mat and hit a running senton. However, he missed a Vader Bomb. Spears took advantage and hit a knee to his jaw and got him up for the C4 and the pin.

While he did not win his first match in the company, he surprised many fans with his appearance. He surely has a bright future ahead of him and we cannot wait to see what’s next for the Beast of Belfast at Wrestling INC!

