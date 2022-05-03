A new match has been announced for this month’s NJPW Capital Collision event in Washington, D.C. on May 14. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada will be joining forces with Trent Beretta to take on Jay White and Hikuleo in tag team action.

On May 1, Wrestling Dontaku had a shocking twist in the tail on a night of surprises, as Switchblade Jay White confronted Kazuchika Okada, and punctuated his challenge to the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion with a pair of Bladerunners. That title bout has been made official for Dominion in Osaka Jo Hall on June 12, but on May 14, Washington DC will receive a unique tag team preview! It’ll be BULLET CLUB versus CHAOS at Capital Collision as Jay White and Hikuleo will face Kazuchika Okada and Trent Beretta! While Beretta and his AEW Best Friends allies were inducted into CHAOS last year as Rocky Romero staged a Roppongi Vice reunion, the former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion hasn’t set foot in an NJPW ring since February 2019. What will happen when the ‘Okada Cruisemates’ face Hikuleo and the Rainmaker’s next IWGP World Heavyweight Championship challenger? Find out May 14!

Elsewhere on the card, a challenge has been set for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship match at Capital Collision. On Twitter, Will Ospreay posted a video challenging Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jon Moxley, and Juice Robinson to a four-way match for the IWGP United States Heavyweight title. This match has not been confirmed as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

The pay-per-view will take place at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, May 14.

Below is the updated line-up for Capital Collision:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada & Trent Beretta vs. Jay White & Hikuleo

* Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Brody King vs. Minoru Suzuki

