During the latest episode of the Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the future of Roderick Strong. It was reported that the former Undisputed Era star has recently requested his release from the company. That is something Booker believes WWE should grant, pointing out that talent just wants to enjoy themselves.

“I don’t know if they’re going to grant it or anything like that, I am nowhere near the office. But, if he wants his release, I say give it to him,” he said. “One thing about being down in that system, we were talking about Ember Moon, and Ember Moon says she had got to the point where she wasn’t having fun. Her contract was coming up, and she was not going to re-sign her contract as well, for a lot of guys it’s one of those things that we have talked about many, many times. They want to have some fun, man, you know what I mean?”

Booker T recalled a time when independent wrestling star Hyan had said told him she wasn’t having fun. His advice was for her to hit the bricks. He made it clear all jobs have time where you can’t be happy. For himself, Booker was always looking to make money for his family, rather than have fun.

“I remember Hyan, the young female that won the Sherri Martell Classic over the weekend,” he said. “She came to me one day and she goes, ‘Booker, I thought this was fun, I am not having fun anymore, and I think I am going to take a break.’ I said, ‘hit the bricks,’ I am serious, that’s exactly what I told her, I said, ‘hit the bricks.’ Because sometimes it’s not fun. Sometimes you’re not going to be having a whole lot of fun. With any job, there are going to be a lot of days that you enjoy, and a lot of days that you’re going to go to work pissed off.

“I don’t care what line of work you’re in, and if you’re in this business, the professional wrestling business, to have fun, I don’t know. To each his own, but I was thinking about making some money. I was thinking about taking care of my family at the end of the day. I was thinking about parlaying my success into something where, at the end of the day, I am going to be able to take care of my family. And not one day that I can think of, that I have ever thought about having fun, that was just me.”

