WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently did an interview with Lucha Libre Online.

During the interview, Bret Hart was asked about the rumors about him going to AEW and managing the AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR. Hart revealed that he’s happily retired and there isn’t a lot that he can do in wrestling.

“Well, I’m happily retired. I’m a home guy now,” noted Hart. “There’s not a lot I can do in wrestling. People say, ‘What would you do in AEW?’ What would I do? Referee? Manage? Be a Chairman? I don’t want to be remembered that way. I want to be remembered as a wrestler.”

Hart also revealed in the interview that he would be happy to help a lot of the younger wrestlers in AEW. There are a lot of things he would love to be part of with AEW and has a lot of respect for the company.

“I’d be happy to help a lot of them, and I know a lot of them. I talk to a lot of them, sometimes by text or on the phone and people call me up. I always got advice and I can always pinpoint little things that can make a difference in a guy’s match or something that he’s doing. But I’m a guy that likes being home, so they’re going to have to call me on the phone. I wish I could go do stuff more easily, but I’m getting a little older now and it’s getting harder for me to keep flying around and doing stuff, so I got to pick my days that I can do stuff.

“There are a lot of things I would love to be part of with AEW and what they’re doing. I know they got some great wrestlers there and I have a lot of respect for the organization and all that, but right now I’m happy at home.“

As noted, Bret Hart will be managing FTR at a Big Time Wrestling event in June.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Lucha Libre Online with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts