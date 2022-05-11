Brett Weitz is out at Warner Bros.

According to Deadline, TBS, TNT and TruTV General Manager Brett Weitz has exited the company.

In January 2019, David Zaslav took over Warner Bros. Discovery and appointed Weitz to his now-former role of General Manager of TBS, TNT and TruTV. Per the report, Discovery lifestyle channels leader Kathleen Finch eliminated Weitz’s role and will now oversee the three networks herself.

“These past 14 years have been the most fulfillingof my career,” Weitz admitted. “I’ve had the great fortune to create and launch Emmy-winning fan-favorite entertainment, to be a part of powerful life-changing initiatives, and most importantly to have had the privilege to lead the most talented, dedicated, altruistic, and innovative team at the TNets. We made huge profits for shareholders and brilliant content for fans while having the most fun and being better partners withtalent than any team I’ve ever been a part of. I will for sure continue to root for you all.”

Weitz was an outspoken advocate of AEW and when speaking with Deadline, late last year, Weitz called AEW an ‘over-performer’ for the network ahead of their move to TBS, this past January.

“We have AEW, which continues to be such an overperformer; this challenger brand of a wrestling asset has now become one of the biggest shows in cable, which is incredible for us,” Weitz said of AEW Dynamite.

“We obviously make these decisions with a lot of data and gut behind them. The brand of TBS is we’re always here for a good time. That is exactly what AEW is and AEW Dynamite, and so, when we look at the concentric circles of TBS and TNT, our TBS viewer is a heavy drama viewer, believe it or not. So, we know that those fans will migrate over, and we also believe that wrestling fans find the content wherever it is, and we also think, more wrestling’s better for everybody, honestly.”

In addition to many programs on TBS, TNT and TruTV, Weitz oversaw ‘Rhodes To The Top’ prior to Cody Rhodes departure from AEW.

It is not known if Weitz’ departure will have any affect AEW in any way.

