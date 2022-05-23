AEW star Chris Jericho took to Twitter Sunday night to share a video clip of his niece getting bullied by kids at Mulrennan Middle School in Valrico, FL.

Jericho informed that his niece had “been incessantly bullied for months” and that the school had taken no action despite repeated pleas from his family. The video he shared was from a few days ago.

Hey @HillsboroughSch- My niece has been incessantly bullied at #MulrennanMiddleSchool for months. Despite my families pleas, nobody did anything to help…and this was the result a few days ago. If u won’t take action, I’d love to discuss this on @abcactionnews & @wfla ANYTIME!

Jericho tagged the school district, Hillsborough County Public Schools, in his post, urging them to act quickly. The wrestler threated to go to the media otherwise.

Several TV reporters responded to Jericho’s post, asking for more information so they can run the story on their stations.

Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, & Matt Menard of The Jericho Appreciation Society will wrestle Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson), Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz in an Anarchy in the Arena Match at next Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Hey @HillsboroughSch– My niece has been incessantly bullied at #MulrennanMiddleSchool for months. Despite my families pleas, nobody did anything to help…and this was the result a few days ago. If u won’t take action, I’d love to discuss this on @abcactionnews & @wfla ANYTIME! pic.twitter.com/mTUVzbdwuP — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 23, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]