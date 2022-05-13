CM Punk has picked Dax Harwood of FTR as his best wrestler of 2022.

Punk shared his opinion while responding to a tweet from Harwood, who commented on his loss to Adam Cole in the quarterfinals of Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament during this week’s Dynamite.

Harwood mentioned how he’s “just a 5’10” North Carolinian with a less than ideal body” whom the fans aren’t supposed to like.

I’m just a 5’10 North Carolinian with a less than ideal body. Y’all shouldn’t like me, but I’m damn sure happy y’all do. I went to failure tonight; but I didn’t fail.

Punk had also worn a FTR shirt during a dark segment after Wednesday’s Dynamite and Rampage tapings in Long Island, New York. We noted previously how Punk tapped out to HOOK’s Redrum submission hold to send the fans home happy.

CM Punk was also on commentary for the Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler match last month. Punk defeated Harwood on the March 23 episode of Dynamite.

