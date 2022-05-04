AEW star CM Punk made a surprising cameo appearance on Tuesday night’s episode of Mayans M.C. on FX.

Punk was shown when the character of Gilly, portrayed by Vincent Vargas, drove out to a neighborhood and knocked on the door of a house. Punk answered the door.

Punk is playing a character named Paul, who served with Gilly in the military. In the episode, it’s Paul’s son’s birthday party, and Gilly shows up to celebrate with his old unit. Thereafter, Gilly, Paul and their other veteran friends are shown joking around and reminiscing over old times at a barbecue in Paul’s back yard.

It’s unknown if CM Punk would be a returning to Mayans M.C. for another cameo appearance.

Punk has done his fair share of acting over the last few years. In addition to his roles in Jackob’s Wife and Girl on the Third Floor, the wrestler had a recurring guest role in the first season of Heels.

As seen below, Punk hyped up his cameo on Mayans M.C. through a tweet on Tuesday.

On last week’s AEW Dynamite, it was announced that CM Punk will challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. The event takes place May 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

