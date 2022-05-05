AEW World Champion Hangman Page made it clear on last night’s Dynamite that his match against against CM Punk at Double or Nothing won’t be a “masturbatory Bret Hart tribute” and that he plans “to destroy” Punk.

Page also mocked Punk for not showing up to last night’s show because he was out busy filming a TV program.

Punk has now taken to Twitter to respond to Page’s comments. It appears he plans to use Hart’s legendary sharpshooter submission hold to win his first AEW World Title.

Destroy? Sharpshooter it is.

Page referencing The Hitman was a result of all the Bret Hart tributes in Punk’s AEW matches. We noted earlier how Punk’s AEW debut match against Darby Allin was a beat-for-beat tribute to Hart’s match against The 1-2-3 Kid on a 1994 episode of RAW. Furthermore, during his Dog Collar Match against MJF at AEW Revolution, Punk replicated the exact finish to the Bret Hart vs. Roddy Piper match at WrestleMania 8. Punk also paid tribute to Hart when he executed a small package to pin Wardlow earlier this year on Dynamite. That match, especially the finish, was reminiscent to the Bret Hart vs. Diesel match from the 1995 Survivor Series.

Most recently, Punk’s match against Dustin Rhodes was a tribute to a Bret Hart vs. Goldust match from 1997. Even the finish was a Hart reference as Punk’s roll-up of Rhodes was similar to how the British Bulldog defeated The Hitman for the Intercontinental Championship in the main event of SummerSlam 1992.

You can see CM Punk’s response to Hangman Page below. Punk vs. Page will main event the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 29 in Las Vegas.

