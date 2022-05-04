CM Punk took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to react to the U.S. Supreme Court’s reported decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the court’s landmark 1973 judgment that made abortion a constitutional right.

Politico got hold of the first draft of the court’s majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito. As per the leaked draft, the court is preparing to rule in favor of Mississippi on whether the state can outlaw abortions at and after 15 weeks gestation – a direct challenge to the abortion rights guaranteed by Roe v Wade. If the court strikes down the Roe v Wade ruling, individual states in the U.S. would be allowed to ban abortion if they wish. Later, Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft.

While reacting to the news of abortion rights getting overturned, Punk posted a throwback photo of himself wearing a pro-choice shirt. This led to one fan asking Punk through a private message if he was “going to cry like a little b—ch?”

In response to the fan, Punk unleashed on “elite, rich, white, terrorist religious fascists.”

A little bit, yeah. For my wife, my sisters, for mothers and women who are helplessly watching their rights over their own bodies stripped away by elite, rich, white, terrorist religious fascists. Being human means I cry when injustices masquerade as religious right. HER BODY, HER CHOICE.

As seen in the screengrabs below, CM Punk also responded to several other fans who reacted to his strong views on anti-abortion laws.

Punk’s comments were picked up by mainstream media outlets such as FOX News and TMZ, and the wrestler also trended briefly on Twitter on Tuesday.

CM Punk will challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. The event takes place May 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

AEW star CM Punk powerslams critics of his apparent Roe v. Wade support: 'We respect women here' https://t.co/oRUwJvyjdj — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 4, 2022

CM Punk is clapping back at haters for bashing his pro-choice stance. https://t.co/BanTkAmvFr — TMZ (@TMZ) May 3, 2022

