With tonight’s AEW Dynamite emanating from Las Vegas, the venue of CM Punk’s WWE “Pipebomb” in 2011, there was no shortage of references to the iconic promo.

During his face-to-face confrontation with AEW World Champion Hangman Page, Punk admitted that the biggest moment of his career happened in Sin City.

“I think it’s safe to say that the biggest moment of my career happened right here in Las Vegas,” Punk began. “I am grateful to be in the position I’m in, I love all you fans around the world. I plan to walk into Double or Nothing Sunday and very respectfully walking out the champion.”

Page then mentioned how he had fantasized about sitting cross-legged on the ramp and verbally assault Punk, in the same vein as what CM Punk did to John Cena on the June 27, 2011 episode of Raw.

“I said few weeks ago that I was going to embarrass you, and I did not mean at Double or Nothing,” Page said. “I meant right now. I’ve been waiting for this moment for months. I imagined myself sitting cross-legged at the top of the ramp. And I would pull out a lighter and light a pipebomb and roll it right down your feet, and watch it blow up all over your face! How good that would have felt, how full circle for you – right here in Vegas.”

Page then went onto explain why he felt pity for the former WWE Champion, which is why he refrained from verbally assaulting Punk in Las Vegas. Page also took a shot at Punk’s pro-workers tweet which was seemingly a plea to the WWE locker room to unite in the face of adversity.

Page vs. Punk will main event this Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

