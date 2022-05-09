Cody Rhodes is ready to move on from Seth Rollins and pursue championship gold in the WWE.

Following his win over Rollins at Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash, Rhodes made it clear he’s got his eye on winning the top prize in the industry.

“This could have been the night where I fall off,” Rhodes admitted. “This could have been where my honeymoon phase [since WWE comeback] was over. It truly could have been, and maybe there are some wrestlers here who don’t want my run to keep going. But it’s going to keep going. I have a specific goal that we have already talked about. This is unfinished business for me, and I have to get it done.

“I have to be honest, I wasn’t stoked about a roll-up victory [over Rollins]. I had to grab his tights. I stole a page from The American Dream, I totally know how to play this game. I didn’t get caught, he half assed it, and I was able to secure the victory.”

Rhodes added, “After the match, I did the generic symbol for wanting the belt – because it’s real. That’s what I want.”

Rhodes then emphasized he’s moving on from Rollins.

“To be able to get two [wins] on him, I think we can walk away on this one,” he said. “Seth is an amazing, amazing Superstar wrestler, I can’t wait to see what he does next. Whatever he does now, good luck. I’m moving forward, I’m excited to see what that is – maybe the WWE Universe can tell me what’s next. I’m looking forward to it!”

Cody Rhodes concluded by wishing Happy Mother’s Day to his mother, his wife and all the mothers in the world. A video of the interview can be seen below.

After another win over @WWERollins, @CodyRhodes is ready to move forward and chase his championship dream. #WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/sKu8DmBjC3 — WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]