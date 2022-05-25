Several matches and segments were announced for next Tuesday’s episode of “WWE NXT 2.0.”

The matches announced were Cora Jade vs. Elektra Lopez and Cameron Grimes vs. Nathan Frazer.

There is going to be a Women’s Championship Summit next week with Toxic Attraction (WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne,), Wendy Choo, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance.

As noted, during tonight’s episode of “NXT 2.0,” Choo challenged Rose for the NXT Women’s Title at In Your House, which Rose accepted.

Carter and Chance had also challenged Dolin and Jayne for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles at In Your House. Dolin and Jayne accepted the challenge.

Thea Hail is also set to make her “NXT 2.0” debut next Tuesday. As noted, Hail announced in a vignette last week, that she signed with the promotion. She’s graduating high school on Thursday.

Hail made her WWE debut on the April 8 episode of “NXT Level Up.”

Below is the lineup for next week’s “NXT 2.0”

* Cora Jade vs. Elektra Lopez

* Cameron Grimes vs. Nathan Frazer

* Women’s Championship Summit with Toxic Attraction and Wendy Choo, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance

* Thea Hail to make her NXT debut

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

