As noted earlier, the MJF – Wardlow contract signing segment on this week’s Dynamite began with a spoof of Dark Side of the Ring.

The video featured a voiceover from Chris Jericho recapping the MJF vs. CM Punk Dog Collar Match from the Revolution pay-per-view earlier this year. Thereafter, Taz and Jake Roberts brought up the fact that Wardlow left the Dynamite Diamond Ring on the mat for Punk to use on MJF and win the bloody blout. “He gave the ring to the wrong damn guy,” Roberts said.

The video then featured an appearance from former WWE and WCW enhancement talent Barry Harrowitz, who was listed as a “legendary Jewish wrestler.” Harrowitz pointed out how Wardlow cost MJF a match against “a jobber” like Capt. Shawn Dean.

Thereafter, Jericho mentioned how MJF, out of the kindness of his heart, allowed Wardlow to start competing in TV matches.

“That still wasn’t good enough for that greedy piggy known as Wardlow!” Jericho stressed. “Now, the amazing MJF has decided to sit down with Wardlow to come to an agreement on his contract. And he’s decided to do it in the most magical place in the world, Long Island, New York.”

“Dark Side of the Ring” began to trend on Twitter after the MJF spoof aired on Dynamite. As seen below, the official Twitter handle of the pro wrestling docuseries also reacted to the video.

The first look at Season 4 is finally here. https://t.co/aCqV5Q7RQl — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) May 12, 2022

MJF really made a Dark Side of the Ring video package 💀 (via @AEW)pic.twitter.com/90273DUz9Y — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) May 12, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]