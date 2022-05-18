Former WWE NXT star Dexter Lumis, now going by his real name ‘Samuel Shaw’, filed for a new trademark on Friday, May 13.

With the assistance of ‘Gimmick Attorney’ Michael E. Dockins, Shaw trademarked the term “Hatchet” for entertainment and clothing purposes. You can see the full description of the filing below:

“IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

Shaw first became familiar to wrestling audiences when he appeared in TNA/Impact Wrestling from 2010 to 2015. During his time with the promotion, he was known by the names ‘Lupus’ but eventually went by his real name of Samuel Shaw.

After another stint on the indies for a few years, Shaw would sign with WWE in 2019 and create the character Dexter Lumis. His run was arguably most memorable when he teamed up with Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Theory, and Indi Hartwell to form “The Way”. In the storyline, he eventually married Hartwell to create the married duo of “InDex”, Indie and Dexter.

Lumis was released from WWE on April 29 and is currently serving his 30-day WWE non-compete clause. He will become a free agent on May 30.

Shaw has been selling t-shirts and other merchandise to accompany his new trademark of ‘Hatchet’. He used his own personal art for the design of the shirts, as seen below:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]