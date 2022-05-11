WWE seemingly explained the absence of the recently released Dexter Lumis on this week’s NXT 2.0.

Lumis was referenced when Toxic Attraction’s Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne consoled Indi Hartwell, Lumis’ former kayfabe wife, in the locker room.

“We’re not here to cause any trouble, I know we’ve had our differences in the past,” Rose told Hartwell. “I know you’re going through a lot right now, and I came to check in on you. It’s crazy, I’ve never been in your shoes before. I can’t imagine what you’re going through right now.”

In response, Hartwell said, “Gee, thanks. It has been crazy, I feel like I’ve lost all control. My soul is empty, I’ve lost everything.”

At this point, Toxic Attraction began to mock Hartwell.

“I can’t imagine what you’re going through because no man has ever left Mandy Rose,” Rose laughed.

As noted earlier, the absence of Lumis was also touched upon during a backstage segment on last week’s Spring Breakin’ special episode. The segment saw an awkward run-in between Hartwell and Duke Hudson, who was previously the kayfabe boyfriend of Persia Pirotta. Lumis and Pirotta were both released on April 29.

Dexter Lumis is reportedly serving his 30-day WWE non-compete clause, and will become a free agent on May 30.

