Indi Hartwell and Duke Hudson had an awkward run-in backstage on tonight’s NXT 2.0 Spring Breakin’ special.

As seen below, Hudson walked up to Hartwell in the locker room and the two stared down each other for several seconds. Just as Hudson appeared to be going in for a kiss, Hartwell yelled, “Oh hell no!” Hudson then said, “You wish” before walking away.

Hudson then took to Twitter to react to the segment, as seen below.

Hartwell’s kayfabe husband Dexter Lumis and Hudson’s kayfabe girlfriend Persia Pirotta were released by WWE earlier this week. The releases fueled speculation on social media about Hartwell and Hudson possibly hooking up on-screen to play up a break-up angle.

Although it was not acknowledged by the announcers that Lumis is no longer with the WWE, a backstage segment showed Indi Hartwell looking disheartened as she looked over at her ringless finger. It was at that time that Hudson walked into the locker room to stare down at his fellow Australian wrestler.

Meanwhile, Pirotta also posted her reaction to the segment, as seen below.

Dang the body isn’t even cold yet! 😂 https://t.co/U2Ls9o90NR — Steph De Lander (@persiawwe) May 4, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]