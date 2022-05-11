Drew McIntyre and Tyson Fury may be on a collision course.

Well before WWE announced the latest UK-based premium live event ‘Clash at The Castle’, set for September 3 in Cardiff, Wales, fans and media alike were salivating over a potential Drew McIntyre and Tyson Fury super-fight. Couple Fury recently announcing his plans to retire from Boxing with WWE announcing a major show in the UK and the rumors started swirling about a clash between the two behemoths.

The former WWE Champion, McIntyre is very much aware of the rumors, which he addressed when speaking with New York Newsday. While McIntyre is very interested in a wrestling match against Fury, the Scotsman isn’t ‘insane’ enough to step into the boxing ring against the five-time Boxing World Champion.

“First of all, I think we’re talking about WWE. I think I’d be insane to get in the [boxing] ring with possibly the best boxer of all time, certainly top five. The ball’s in his court.”

McIntyre says while Fury seems a bit obsessed with him, he admittedly kind of likes the attention and it’s a simple case of Fury knowing where to find him.

“I appreciate that my name is always in his mouth. He’s got an obsession with Drew McIntyre, which is kind of weird. But I kind of like it at the same time. We’ve been going back and forth to each other nonstop for a couple of years. He’s got our number. My focus is on Roman Reigns and the titles right now. But if he wants to do business, he knows our people. Give us a call.”

Fury wouldn’t be making his in-ring debut in a potential match against McIntyre, the undefeated Boxing legend defeated Braun Strowman at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia back in October 2019. The English-born athlete has made a number of other cameos in WWE both before and after his one match in the company.

