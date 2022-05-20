Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter Thursday to reveal he was celebrating the anniversary of his sobriety from both drugs and alcohol.

The AEW star announced, “Today is a huge milestone for me. I have 14 yrs clean and sober from drugs and alcohol. Believe me when I say this for those who are struggling. YOU CANNOT DO IT ALONE. Seek help and #KeepSteppin”

Dustin Rhodes spoke with Wrestling Inc back in 2013 about his past addictions and what motivated him to get sober. The interview is available at this link here.

Several people took to congratulate Rhodes for his accomplishment including Lance Storm, Renee Paquette, Danhausen, Darius Martin, and Peter Rosenberg.

