AEW announced eight matches for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

The card includes Tony Nese vs. Cheeseburger, Julia Hart vs. Abby Jane, Anthony Ogogo vs. Goldy, and Anna Jay and Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose and Emi Sakura.

Below is the full card for AEW Dark: Elevation:

* The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, 10, and Alan “5” Angels) vs. Anthony Bennett, Mike Law, Kori Meshaw, Jaden Valo, Eli Isom, and Brett Waters

* Julia Hart vs. Abby Jane

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Rhett Titus

* Willow Nightingale vs. Gia Scott

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Goldy

* Anna Jay and Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose and Emi Sakura

* Max Caster (with Anthony Bowens) vs. Zack Clayton

* Tony Nese (with “Smart” Mark Sterling) vs. Cheeseburger

AEW Dark: Elevation is on Mondays at 7 p.m. ET on AEW’s YouTube channel.

