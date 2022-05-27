During Thursday’s episode of MLW Fusion, five more participants were revealed for MLW Battle Riot IV.

EJ Nduka, Ross Von Erich, Mini Abismo Negro, Budd Heavy, and Matt Cross were announced tonight for the Battle Riot match.

As noted, Killer Kross was one of the first entrants to be announced as was Ross Von Erich’s brother, Marshall.

The Battle Riot match is described as a “mash-up of a Royal Rumble and a Street Fight.”

There will be a total of 40 competitors and the winner will receive a future shot at the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. The current MLW World Heavyweight Champion is Alexander Hammerstone.

The first winner of the Battle Riot match was Tom Lawlor.

MLW Battle Riot IV will take place at Melrose Ballroom in New York City on June 23.

Below is the announced line-up so far for Battle Riot IV:

Battle Riot Match:

Killer Kross, Alex Kane, Marshall Von Erich, Lince Dorado, Calvin Tankman, EJ Nduka, Ross Von Erich, Mini Abismo Negro, Budd Heavy, and Matt Cross, 30 More Wrestlers TBA

Who will riot in NYC on June 23rd? Let’s find out as more competitors are announced in the Battle Riot control center. https://t.co/BTyTHwHO0N pic.twitter.com/WIxjlQtzrG — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) May 27, 2022

