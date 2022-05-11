WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has been relentless in his attempts to ridicule AEW star CM Punk.

Following their brief Twitter feud on Tuesday, Bischoff mocked Punk for his failed MMA career with the UFC. While responding to a screengrab of Punk’s post-fight photo from 2016, Eazy E tweeted:

He convinced himself since he could win scripted fights, he could win a real one.

Earlier, Bischoff also brought up Punk’s comments from the post-All Out media scrum last October, where Punk stated that himself, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole joining AEW was “bigger” than Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage and The Outsiders leaving WWE for WCW in the mid 90s.

“So, I’m not Hogan or Savage,” Punk said last October. “Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole, they’re not The Outsiders, I see the parallels, but this is totally different. I’ll go ahead and say it and people can quote me and they’ll be p*ssed off about it, but to me, this is bigger.”

As seen in the tweets below, Bischoff has also pointed out how AEW’s TV viewership has declined drastically since Punk’s AEW debut last August.

We noted earlier how CM Punk asked Wrestling Twitter “to stop amplifying all the old head bad faith bad take carny dipshits.” Punk then asked fans to let the old heads “die in the dark with their ego podcasts.”

The CM Punk – Eric Bischoff feud began after the latter’s recent comments on AEW not catering to casual fans. Bischoff claimed that Punk never spent time in the television industry, which was a response to Punk having said he doesn’t believe the casual fan exists anymore.

“All due respect to CM Punk, CM Punk never spent five minutes in the television business,” Bischoff said. “He knows a lot about what’s going on in the wrestling ring. He knows a lot about building a character, more than I ever will in terms of executing it. But to make the casual statement that, ‘I think the lapsed fan is gone and I don’t think they’re ever going to come back.’ What the f*ck are you doing in the television business then dude? It makes no sense to me, I don’t believe it’s true.”

He convinced himself since he could win scripted fights, he could win a real one. https://t.co/HP0vpu6muZ — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) May 10, 2022

Let’s look at what Punk has delivered since debuting at AEW: August Rampage: 1.1mm viewers. Now? Lucky to hit 500k. Dynamite? 1.17mm. Now? Lucky to break 900k. Pretty lame for a guy who thinks he’s a bigger deal than Scott Hall/Kevin Nash, Randy Savage. https://t.co/vPNmk0q6ao pic.twitter.com/LbxsGk4rEr — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) May 10, 2022

Ok: “So, I’m not Hogan or Savage. Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole, they’re not The Outsiders, I see the parallels, but this is totally different. I’ll go ahead and say it and people can quote me and they’ll be p*ssed off about it, but to me, this is bigger." How’s that working out? https://t.co/PPK9wALmoJ — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) May 10, 2022

I don’t. This is fun. https://t.co/iGrray9Gtw — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) May 10, 2022

I have no problem burning bridges. I know how to swim. https://t.co/ZfI3Nm5rRT — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) May 10, 2022

