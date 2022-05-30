Fans are having issues ordering AEW’s Double Or Nothing event on Bleacher Report.

According to multiple fan reports, most notably the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, many All Elite Wrestling fans are having trouble ordering and viewing the show when attempting to view it via the Bleacher Report app.

However, overseas fans are seemingly having little to no issues when ordering and watching the show on FITE TV and other streaming services.

This isn’t the first-time AEW’s seen their fair share of fans having streaming issues during pay-per-view events. The company made CM Punk’s in-ring debut at the 2021 All Out event available for purchase on FITE TV in the United States in addition to both Bleacher Report and traditional pay-per-view. Many speculated the reasoning was so fans wouldn’t have any issues streaming the show to see Punk’s company debut.

The final card for AEW Double Or Nothing can be found below.

‘Hangman’ Adam Page (C) vs. CM Punk — AEW World Championship

Thunder Rosa (C) vs. Serena Deeb — AEW Women’s World Championship

Jurassic Express (C) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland — AEW World Tag Team Championship

Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe — Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Final

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. vs. Ruby Soho — Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Final

Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz vs. Jericho Appreciation Society — Anarchy In The Arena Match

House of Black vs. Death Triangle

American Top Team vs. Frankie Kazarian, Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti

Young Bucks vs. The Hardys

Wardlow vs. MJF

Darby Allin vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Jade Cargill (C) vs. Anna Jay— TBS Championship

**In an update, AEW commentary announced that the Bleacher Report app’s issues have been resolved just minutes before going on air.**

There are issues with Bleacher Report with some people ordering. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) May 29, 2022

