The final odds are out for tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

The odds show that CM Punk is the favorite to win tonight’s AEW World Title match but only by a small margin. You can see the full results below:

(-) denotes the match favorite, (+) denotes the match underdog

‘Hangman’ Adam Page (C) (+120) vs. CM Punk (-167) — AEW World Championship

Thunder Rosa (C) (-1250) vs. Serena Deeb — AEW Women’s World Championship

Jurassic Express (C) (+110) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks (+110) vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland (+350) — AEW World Tag Team Championship

Adam Cole (-500) vs. Samoa Joe (+300) — Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Final

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. (-295) vs. Ruby Soho (+200) — Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Final

Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz (-295) vs. Jericho Appreciation Society (+200) — Anarchy In The Arena Match

House of Black (-230) vs. Death Triangle (+160)

American Top Team (-200) vs. Frankie Kazarian, Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti (+140)

Young Bucks (-250) vs. The Hardys (+175)

Wardlow (-770) vs. MJF (+400)

Darby Allin (-770) vs. Kyle O’Reilly (+400)

Jade Cargill (C) (-3335) vs. Anna Jay (+800) — TBS Championship (Pre-Show)

HOOK & Danhausen (-3335) vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling (+800) (Pre-Show)

To win (or lose) any bets, the match must take place and have an officially announced winner prior to the result of tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing event. If MJF doesn’t appear for his match, Wardlow bettors will NOT win their bet and MJF bettors will NOT lose their bet.

Wrestling Inc. will have complete coverage of tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.

