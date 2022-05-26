Adam Cole and Samoa Joe are set to collide one-on-one at AEW “Double or Nothing”.

Tonight’s AEW “Dynamite” saw the last semifinal match between Joe and Kyle O’Reilly with the winner knowing that a match against Cole awaits them at the pay-per-view.

The final moments of the bout saw O’Reilly lock Samoa Joe in the Fujiwara armbar, but Joe finally made it to the ropes after a prolonged struggle. Both men hit their stiffest strikes and reversed one another until Joe slipped O’Reilly in his coquina clutch and got the knockout victory.

Joe now advances to Sunday’s AEW “Double Or Nothing”. The winner of the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will receive the Owen Cup, awarded to them by Dr. Martha Hart, Owen’s widow.

In the previous rounds of the men’s tournament, Joe defeated Max Caster from The Acclaimed in the qualifying round and Johnny Elite in the quarterfinals. Cole defeated Tomohiro Ishii in the qualifying round, Dax Harwood in the quarterfinals, and Jeff Hardy in the semifinals.

On the women’s side of the tournament, the first match in the semifinals took place tonight when Britt Baker and Toni Storm went one-on-one. With some help with leverage from the middle rope, Baker pinned Storm and goes on to the finals. Her opponent will be either Ruby Soho or Kris Statlander, whoever wins this Friday on “Rampage” in the last semifinal match.

.@SamoaJoe and @KORCombat just unloading hands and kicks on each other in this #OwenHart Foundation Tournament Semifinal match! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/2YSAyknmfC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022

