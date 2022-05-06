NWA announced Thursday its first match for the NWA Alwayz Ready pay-per-view.

Tyrus will be defending the NWA Television Championship against Mims at the pay-per-view. Mims earned the title shot during the latest episode of NWA Powerrr.

Tyrus has been the TV Champion since defeating Da Pope on June 7, 2021.

Alwayz Ready is Saturday, June 11 from the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, TN. As noted, the event is being held in NWA Worlds Champion Matt Cardona’s honor.

Below you can see NWA’s announcement and highlights:

🎟🔥 https://t.co/nuNjHqNehz! BIG first #AlwayzReady match announcement! Big Strong Mims gets a shot at the World TV Championship after slamming @PlanetTyrus on #NWAPowerrr!

💥 NWA returns to #Knoxville LIVE on PPV June 11!

🎟 https://t.co/nuNjHqNehz!

📺 https://t.co/o2NFdsOPml pic.twitter.com/2pp0UEPUf4

Best selling author, TV Champion, @FoxNews host… @PlanetTyrus has a lot going for him, but after #NWAPowerrr, being un-slammable isn’t one of them. Big Strong Mims has accepted AND completed the challenge. But can he defeat Tyrus one-on-one? Drop your predictions!👇 pic.twitter.com/yFzw7S2z6l — NWA (@nwa) May 5, 2022

