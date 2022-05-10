Eleven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Dark will feature the AEW debut of former Impact Wrestling star Jake Something, who left the company in March after four years on the roster. He will face Jay Lethal in his AEW debut. Something is the current Black Label Pro Heavyweight Champion.

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. This episode was taped on May 1 from Orlando, Florida, and you can click here for full spoilers.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Dark:

* Kiera Hogan vs. Skye Blue

* Abadon vs. Vicky Dreamboat

* Jay Lethal vs. Jake Something in his debut

* Jora Johl vs. Trip Jordy

* Rohit Raju vs. Adam Priest

* Serpentico vs. Shawn Dean

* Alex Reynolds vs. Jake Manning

* Evil Uno and 10 vs. Tiger Ruas and Cezar Bononi

* The Gunn Club (Austin, Colten) vs. Fly Def (Zack Mason, Warren Johnson)

* Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson vs. Brick City Boyz (Victor Chase, J-Cruz)

* Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo vs. Kevin Knight and The OKC

Stay tuned for live AEW Dark coverage at 7pm ET.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]