One AEW star fans have been clamoring for might finally be making his return to the company.

Former TNT Champion Miro has apparently returned to the United States this week from visiting Europe, according to a new report from “Fightful”. It is unclear if he will even appear at this weekend’s “Double Or Nothing” event, but the timing of his arrival definitely puts him in a position to make an impact at the pay-per-view.

Miro hasn’t appeared on AEW television since his loss to Bryan Danielson in the tournament to decide the next #1 contender for the AEW World Title at “Full Gear” in November 2021. It was later revealed that Miro was dealing with a hamstring injury that would put him on the shelf for an indefinite amount of time.

During his break from the ring, Miro was living in Brooklyn, New York temporarily and working on the CBS show, “East New York”, airing Sundays at 9 p.m. this Fall. He also signed a four-year contract extension with AEW while away from competition, which will keep him with the company until at least early 2026.

Recent reports indicate that Miro’s hamstring injury is healed up, and AEW is simply waiting for the right place and time to bring him back. Will it be this weekend?

Stay tuned for updates on Miro.

