JONAH has finished up with IMPACT Wrestling.

JONAH took to social media to announce that his deal with IMPACT Wrestling is up and he hasn’t renewed with the company.

“There’s a wild chapter in the book of JONAH that is all about PCO … HE IS NOT HUMAN.

IMPACT see ya down the road.” Jonah posted on Twitter.

The Australian-born wrestler last appeared on IMPACT programming during the 5/5 edition of IMPACT on AXS TV where he lost to PCO in a Monsters Ball Match during the main event of the show. He made his IMPACT Wrestling debut at the Turning Point pay-per-view in November 2021 but mentioned in recent interviews that his deal with the company ran through the Rebellion pay-per-view, which took place on 4/23 where he lost to Tomohiro Ishii.

JONAH may be best known for his time in WWE under the NXT umbrella where he won the NXT North American Title under the moniker Bronson Reed before his ultimate release from the company in August 2021.

