Former WWE star Gangrel made a cameo appearance during Friday’s live episode of AEW Rampage.

As seen below, Gangrel accompanied Young Bucks to the ring for a match against Taylor Rust and Jon Cruz, as Matt & Nick Jackson cosplayed The Hardys. The trio did their best impression of The New Brood, a former WWE stable consisting of Gangrel, Matt & Jeff Hardy. Brandon Cutler, meanwhile, dressed up as Lita.

After their victory, the Bucks turned on Gangrel, until The Hardys made the save. The real Hardys then posed with Gangrel to loud cheers from fans at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

This was Gangrel’s second cameo for AEW, following his brief appearance in Matt Hardy’s Elite Deletion match against Sammy Guevara at the November 2020 “Full Gear” pay-per-view.

The New Brood briefly joined forces in 1999 during a feud with Edge & Christian over the management services of Terri Runnels. Gangrel would recruit the Hardys to his new faction following the split of the Original Brood, which was made up of himself, Edge and Christian.

The Hardys face the Young Bucks at Sunday’s “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view.

This was before things got messy at #AEWRampage tonight… pic.twitter.com/fVAlIJe8R3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 28, 2022

WHO’D A THUNK IT? A vampire owns an iPhone & takes a selfie in 2022.. PLUS, THE NEW BROOD REUNITED! pic.twitter.com/S4feC3vthW — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 27, 2022

Back on the same page.. THE NÉW BROOD! #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/2StyduSJY7 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 28, 2022

Looks like the Young Bucks took the “Hardy cosplayer” comment to heart! Also Gangrel is here #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/CSOCg7MJHO — Rasslin’ (@rasslin) May 27, 2022

