The June 2 edition of FOX’s “MasterChef Junior” will have some familiar faces as special guests.

It’s been announced that current WWE stars The Miz and Natalya will be appearing on the show to assist some of the junior chefs competing. Athena, formerly signed to WWE as Ember Moon, will also be in the mix representing WWE despite the fact that she was released in November 2021. This gives you fans an idea of how long ago this episode of the show was actually filmed before making it to television next week.

The promotional release for the show can be seen below:

Junior Edition: The four remaining junior chefs pair up with WWE superstars, who are much more comfortable in the ring; the winning junior receives tickets to a WWE match; in the elimination challenge, the chefs prepare one of Gordon Ramsay’s signature dishes.

The Miz has been very active on and off of WWE television as of late, competing in a match against Cody Rhodes that ended in disqualification on last Monday’s “Raw”. The new season of his reality show, “Miz and Mrs.”, is beginning soon as well, with the first episode focusing on The Miz signing on to be a competitor on “Dancing With The Stars”.

Natalya hasn’t had much of a prominent role on the main roster as of late, but she did recently appear in NXT and have a short feud against Cora Jade. It was also noted in a recent backstage report from “Wrestling Observer Newsletter” that the team of Natalya and Shayna Baszler are heavily considered for the upcoming tournament to determine who wins the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

The episode of “MasterChef Junior” featuring WWE stars will air June 2 at 9 p.m. ET.

