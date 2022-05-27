During tonight’s episode of Impact on AXS TV, a new qualifier was revealed for the Ultimate X match for the X Division Title.

Trey Miguel defeated Alex Shelley to earn his way to Slammiversary for a chance for Ace Austin’s X Division Championship.

Miguel is a former X Division Champion. He defeated Steve Maclin and El Phantasmo in a tournament final to win the vacant championship at Bound For Glory 2021. Miguel held the title until losing it to Austin at Rebellion on April 23, 2022.

“Speedball” Mike Bailey and Kenny King are also set to be in the Ultimate X match. There are only two spots left.

Slammiversary 2022 will take place on Sunday, June 19 at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee.

Below is the updated lineup for Slammiversary 2022 and highlights of tonight’s qualifying match:

IMPACT World Championship

Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eric Young

Ultimate X – IMPACT X-Division Championship

Ace Austin (c) vs. Kenny King vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs. TBD

IMPACT Tag Team Championship

The Briscoes (c) vs. The Good Brothers

Queen of the Mountain – Knockouts Championship

Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Chelsea Green vs. Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace

The high-risk, high-wire spectacle known as Ultimate X will make its highly-anticipated return at IMPACT’s summer pay-per-view extravaganza, #Slammiversary! Get tickets and be a part of history in Nashville: https://t.co/FJ3SCUbLtB Order on FITE: https://t.co/WPz8W3W2iF https://t.co/3r9Bv71jad pic.twitter.com/1LrwAZLu4D — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 27, 2022

