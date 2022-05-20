Four matches were announced for next week’s episode of Impact on AXS TV.

AEW star Frankie Kazarian will return to Impact Wrestling for the first time since July 2021. Kazarian will be facing Chris Sabin.

Trey Miguel will face Alex Shelley in an Ultimate X Qualifying Match. During tonight’s episode, Mike Bailey defeated Laredo Kid to advance to the Slammiversary match.

Other matches announced were Masha Slamovich vs. Havok and Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace.

Below is the current line-up for next week’s show:

* Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace

* Ultimate X Qualifying Match: Trey Miguel vs. Alex Shelley

* Masha Slamovich vs. Havok

* Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian

Results of this week’s episode of Impact are available here. 

 

