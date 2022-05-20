Four matches were announced for next week’s episode of Impact on AXS TV.

AEW star Frankie Kazarian will return to Impact Wrestling for the first time since July 2021. Kazarian will be facing Chris Sabin.

Trey Miguel will face Alex Shelley in an Ultimate X Qualifying Match. During tonight’s episode, Mike Bailey defeated Laredo Kid to advance to the Slammiversary match.

Other matches announced were Masha Slamovich vs. Havok and Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace.

Below is the current line-up for next week’s show:

* Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace

* Ultimate X Qualifying Match: Trey Miguel vs. Alex Shelley

* Masha Slamovich vs. Havok

* Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian

Results of this week’s episode of Impact are available here.

It's alright to make mistakes. Challenging me will be your last. https://t.co/IOkB1K3jCd — MASHA SLAMOVICH マーシャ・スラモビッチ (@mashaslamovich) May 20, 2022

BREAKING: Two men who were once called "The Future", two of the pioneers of Ultimate X, two legends of IMPACT Wrestling renew their rivalry NEXT WEEK as @SuperChrisSabin faces @FrankieKazarian! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/DaqDLCld8T — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 20, 2022

"The battle of The Futures is now." @SuperChrisSabin has issued a challenge to a former long time rival – he wants @FrankieKazarian NEXT WEEK on IMPACT! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/MHd3u57IJB — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 20, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]