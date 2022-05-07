Four new matches have been announced for New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Capital Collision event on May 14, 2022.

The Bullet Club’s Chase Owens will face United Empire’s Great-O-Khan in singles action. This will occur almost a month to the day before the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Title match between the current champions, Owens and Bad Luck Fale, and O-Khan and Jeff Cobb at Dominion on June 12

There will also be a 10-man tag team match that pits Fred Rosser, Tanga Loa, David Finlay, Yuya Uemura, and Rocky Romero against NJPW Strong Openweight Champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs, JR Kratos, and Danny Limelight.

Also booked for Capital Collision is Karl Fredericks versus Ren Narita one-on-one. NJPW also added United Empire’s Jeff Cobb, Aaron Henare, Mark Davis, and Kyle Fletcher versus JONAH, Bad Dude Tito, Mikey Nicholls, and Shane Haste to the list of matches

The pay-per-view takes place from the D.C. Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. on May 14, 2022 and will cost $19.99 on FITE. As previously announced, a huge four-way IWGP U.S. title match between Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jon Moxley, Juice Robinson, and Will Ospreay will headline the show.

You can see the current card below:

* IWGP UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP

Hiroshi Tanahashi(c) vs. Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson vs. Will Ospreay

* IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada & Trent Beretta vs. Jay White & Hikuleo

* Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Brody King vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Great-O-Khan vs. Chase Owens

* Karl Fredericks vs. Ren Narita

* Jeff Cobb, Aaron Henare & Aussie Open vs. JONAH, Bad Dude Tito, Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste

* Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs, JR Kratos & Danny Limelight vs. Fred Rosser, Tanga Loa, David Finlay, Yuya Uemura & Rocky Romero

