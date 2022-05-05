As noted, viewers that ordered the NJPW Windy City Riot pay-per-view on FITE last month dealt with issues with streaming quality and audio several times during the broadcast. There were also multiple times when the feed would cut out altogether, leaving the fans wondering what was happening.

After the ordeal, NJPW sent out an apology press statement to their fans and offered customer support and refunds for the negative experience. With their NJPW Capital Collision event approaching on May 14, 2022, NJPW has sent out a new press release that guarantees significant improvements to the FITE TV stream.

“NJPW sets the highest of broadcast standards, and is very aware that Windy City Riot, through no fault of FITE, fell short of those standards. We deeply appreciate fans showing their passion for NJPW events; as a mark of that appreciation, every viewer of Windy City Riot on FITE who purchases Capital Collision will receive 5 FITE credits, applied automatically at checkout. More details below. For Capital Collision, significant improvements and restructuring to our production pipeline will ensure the best possible quality viewing experience that our fans expect and deserve. Refunds will be made available with no questions asked for any technical issues encountered.”

The pay-per-view takes place from the D.C. Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. on May 14, 2022 and will cost $19.99. As announced earlier today, a huge four-way IWGP U.S. title match between Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jon Moxley, Juice Robinson, and Will Ospreay will headline the show. Other matches announced so far include Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii and Brody King vs. Minoru Suzuki.

You can see the current card for NJPW Capital Collision below:

* IWGP United States Championship

Hiroshi Tanahashi(c) vs. Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson vs. Will Ospreay



* IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada & Trent Beretta vs. Jay White & Hikuleo

* Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Brody King vs. Minoru Suzuki

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]