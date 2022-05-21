A dream match is set to take place at “AEW Dynamite” next Wednesday as FTR accepted the challenge from Roppongi Vice from last Wednesday’s “Dynamite”.

The show featured a backstage segment with Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero. Beretta said that the two were back for good. Romero said he wanted the ROH, AEW, and IWGP Tag Team Titles, and Beretta then issued the challenge.

On “Rampage” Friday night, FTR responded to the challenge. Backstage with Tony Schiavone, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler said they agreed to defend the titles on this upcoming Wednesday’s edition of “Dynamite”.

