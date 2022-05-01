GCW held its “In Too Deep” event Saturday night in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
In the main event, John Wayne Murdoch retained the GCW Ultraviolent Championship against Cole Radrick.
Below are the results and highlights of the GCW event:
* Scramble Match: Gringo Loco defeated Shane Mercer, Drago Kid, Dante Leon, Axton Ray, Jimmy Lloyd, and ASF
* Intergender Match: Jordan Oliver defeated Masha Slamovich
* Alex Zayne defeated ACH
* Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) defeated Grim Reefer, Allie Katch & Effy
* Blake Christian defeated Biff Busick
* ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey defeated Joey Janela
* GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Qualifying Match: ‘Hoodfoot’ Mo Atlas defeated AKIRA
* GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Qualifying Match: SLADE defeated Sawyer Wreck
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: John Wayne Murdoch (c) defeated Cole Radrick
Tightrope one-man Spanish fly/rolling DVD! @GringoLocoOG @theirondemon @TheASF_27 #GCWDeep @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/Ff68NI6bEk pic.twitter.com/RZpKOxnHhN
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) May 1, 2022
@_BlakeChristian big name call out:
•@fakekinkade
• Kushida
•@JonMoxley
•@JohnnyGargano #GCWDEEP pic.twitter.com/JBxKiXnoCc
— ashley 🌸 (@visionembracer) May 1, 2022
.@GrimReef00000 with a joint-assisted springboard swanton!#GCWDeep @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/Ff68NI6bEk pic.twitter.com/oW3EycxI9c
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) May 1, 2022
Tope suicida with a door from @_BlakeChristian!#GCWDeep @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/Ff68NI6bEk pic.twitter.com/3JolpeGH5t
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) May 1, 2022
Daaaamn #GCWDeep pic.twitter.com/SzLH1SBrtY
— 🎬Pink Lady, Arkansas Traveler 🧳 (@ThatRoseTattoo) May 1, 2022
Double Knees through a Table from Mike Bailey onto Janela! #GCWDEEP pic.twitter.com/CfR7ebavvc
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 1, 2022
Japanese Ocean Cyclone suplex onto the apron from @mashaslamovich!#GCWDeep @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/Ff68NI6bEk pic.twitter.com/SFFVrCfJaP
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) May 1, 2022
.@_BlakeChristian with a running dropkick to the seated Biff Busick!#GCWDeep @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/Ff68NI6bEk pic.twitter.com/Ih8g4cuL2p
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) May 1, 2022
