GCW held its “In Too Deep” event Saturday night in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

In the main event, John Wayne Murdoch retained the GCW Ultraviolent Championship against Cole Radrick.

Below are the results and highlights of the GCW event:

* Scramble Match: Gringo Loco defeated Shane Mercer, Drago Kid, Dante Leon, Axton Ray, Jimmy Lloyd, and ASF

* Intergender Match: Jordan Oliver defeated Masha Slamovich

* Alex Zayne defeated ACH

* Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) defeated Grim Reefer, Allie Katch & Effy

* Blake Christian defeated Biff Busick

* ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey defeated Joey Janela

* GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Qualifying Match: ‘Hoodfoot’ Mo Atlas defeated AKIRA

* GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Qualifying Match: SLADE defeated Sawyer Wreck

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: John Wayne Murdoch (c) defeated Cole Radrick

Double Knees through a Table from Mike Bailey onto Janela! #GCWDEEP pic.twitter.com/CfR7ebavvc — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 1, 2022

