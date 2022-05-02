GCW held another show over the weekend. In the main event for Life Goes On, Matt Tremont defeated Brandon Kirk.

Below are the results and highlights for Life Goes On:

ASF defeated Alec Price

Alex Zayne defeated Dante Leon

GCW Tag Team Championships

Bussy (Allie Katch & Effy) (c) defeated John Wayne Murdoch & AKIRA

GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Qualifying Match

Shane Mercer defeated Jimmy Lloyd

GCW Extreme Championship

AJ Gray (c) defeated Marcus Mathers, Axton Ray, Gringo Loco, Drago Kid, and Cole Radrick

The S.A.T. (Joel Maximo & Jose Maximo) defeated Nick Wayne & Jordan Oliver

Joey Janela defeated Masha Slamovich

GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Qualifying Match

Matt Tremont defeated Brandon Kirk

