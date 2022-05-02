GCW held another show over the weekend. In the main event for Life Goes On, Matt Tremont defeated Brandon Kirk.
Below are the results and highlights for Life Goes On:
ASF defeated Alec Price
Alex Zayne defeated Dante Leon
GCW Tag Team Championships
Bussy (Allie Katch & Effy) (c) defeated John Wayne Murdoch & AKIRA
GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Qualifying Match
Shane Mercer defeated Jimmy Lloyd
GCW Extreme Championship
AJ Gray (c) defeated Marcus Mathers, Axton Ray, Gringo Loco, Drago Kid, and Cole Radrick
The S.A.T. (Joel Maximo & Jose Maximo) defeated Nick Wayne & Jordan Oliver
Joey Janela defeated Masha Slamovich
GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Qualifying Match
Matt Tremont defeated Brandon Kirk
Results of Saturday’s GCW event are available here.
Second time today @TheEmilJay has been in danger’s way lol #GCWLIFE pic.twitter.com/XOt4RY5EVa
— 🎬Pink Lady, Arkansas Traveler 🧳 (@ThatRoseTattoo) May 1, 2022
HOLY S--T!! #GCWLIFE @GringoLocoOG@GCWrestling_ https://t.co/1RsB1oH0ji pic.twitter.com/8oCa8CLzMX
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) May 1, 2022
.@RichHomieJuice with a pop-up Samoan drop!#GCWLife @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/Ff68NI6bEk pic.twitter.com/FJ3dR0Fu0z
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) May 1, 2022
Goddamn!! #GCWLIFE @GCWrestling_ https://t.co/1RsB1oH0ji pic.twitter.com/iv9W0Vh63T
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) May 1, 2022
The S.A.T (@realjosemaximo @RealJoelMaximo) with the Spanish Fly on both Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne!#GCWLife @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/Ff68NI6bEk pic.twitter.com/mxn4U3d8LG
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) May 1, 2022
