SmackDown’s newest talent Gunther recently spoke with Cultaholic Wrestling about his recent move to America. For him, he had outgrown NXT UK, and it was time for a new challenge. Even though Gunther has said he didn’t want to move in the past, he admitted in his mind he was always going to make the step.

“For me, it was like, I think I kind of grew out of NXT UK, myself, and it was time to take the next step. I think the timing was right now, there were a lot of changes inside of WWE,” he said. “Yeah, the timing was just perfect for it, so I went for it. In the back of my head, I always pushed it away from myself a little bit, but in the back of my head, I always knew at one point, you’re going to make that step.”

While Gunther has been joined by Ludwig Kaiser (fka Marcel Barthel), Fabian Aichner did not transition. He was left in NXT 2.0, and Gunther admitted that if they ever needed a third man, Aichner is the only person for the job.

“Obviously, me and him are on there right now. But if we think we need a third person, that would obviously be Fabian. To get him up with us and then keep going all together again,” he said. “Otherwise, I think we are very authentic in what we do, also because we believe in the way we do our craft. I think that’s nothing where you can just pull somebody randomly and be like, ‘hey, be part of that now, and make it work.’ So, I don’t think there would be anyone that we would go for.”

When it comes to Fabian Aichner’s future, Gunther admitted he has no idea about what is happening. But he did say that Aichner and Ludwig had a few difficult days after their split.

“I literally don’t know,” he said on Aichner. “Obviously, for him and Ludwig, it was a little bit of a rough few days. Because they worked so hard together for so many years and stuff like that. Now everyone has to go their own way a little bit. But you’ve got to look forward and stay positive about things. It’s a new challenge for Ludwig and me. But also for Fabian, it’s going to be a new challenge with whatever he is going to do going forward. But, I guess the end goal is that it’s going to be three of us again.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Cultaholic Wrestling with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

