Hangman Adam Page is undoubtedly one of the hottest stars in the professional wrestling business, let alone in AEW, despite losing the AEW World Championship this past Sunday at Double or Nothing. The Millennial Cowboy finally broke his silence today on Twitter about the end of his first and possibly only AEW World Title run.

“I’ve had a while to reflect on my time as aew champion now that it’s come to an end. thank you all, not for supporting me, but for supporting the vision. It’s not about the gold or the glory, it’s about the common love and dignity with which we treat each other. Change the world.”

Page first signed with All Elite Wrestling back in 2019 and has risen through the ranks to become a top star in the company. He first won the AEW World Championship at last year’s Full Gear pay-per-view, dethroning Kenny Omega after hitting the Buckshot Lariat. He held onto the title for 197 days, overcoming various opponents such as “The Undisputed Elite’s” Adam Cole, “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson, and “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer.

Punk first came into the picture on the April 20 edition of Dynamite when he won a match against Dustin Rhodes. Following the bout, Page and Punk started down one another as they crossed paths on the ramp. Shortly after that, Page was off television after falling ill due to Covid-19. Meanwhile, Punk was granted a title shot given the fact that he was the number one ranked contender in the male division.

When Page returned on the May 4 edition of Dynamite, he cut a blistering promo on Punk and the two continued to exchange words over the following weeks. At one point, the men began using each other’s finishing moves in their matches which played into their bout at Double or Nothing. The build to their collision came to a head just before the PPV when on Dynamite, Page insinuated Punk was not well-liked backstage and that he would try to save the company from a Punk world title run. Ultimately, of course, he was unsuccessful in that effort.

