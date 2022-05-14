Hikaru Shida took to Twitter tonight and indicated that she was not aware of the injury angle that was announced on AEW Rampage, removing her from The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.

Shida previously defeated Julia Hart to qualify for the women’s tournament. She was scheduled to face Red Velvet in an opening round match on next Friday’s AEW Rampage episode, but now she has been pulled from the match. Tonight’s AEW Rampage episode featured a segment with Tony Schiavone interviewing AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and The Baddies (Velvet, Kiera Hogan). It was announced that Shida was injured during her Philly Street Fight loss to Serena Deeb on the April 27 Dynamite episode, which was Shida’s last match for AEW.

It was then announced that Kris Statlander is replacing Shida in next Friday’s tournament match against Velvet.

Shida, who noted on social media that she has been active in Japan this past week, tweeted after Rampage and responded to video of the segment with Schiavone, Cargill, The Baddies, and Statlander.

“What?,” Shida wrote.

Shida then made a follow-up tweet and mentioned how she’s wrestled four bouts in Japan since the Philly Street Fight with Deeb, and she also performed in the Makai show that includes theater, pro wrestling and music. Shida also indicated that she knew nothing about the injury angle being announced on Rampage. She then made an interesting comment that may have been in regards to AEW’s opinion of Japanese wrestling, and apologized to fans.

“Well…. I already had 4 matches after the street fight and just finished the greatest fighting musical show. But I seem to have been injured… Japanese wrestling is nothing for them. I’m so sorry. And sorry couldn’t be in the tournament too,” Shida wrote.

Finally, Shida made a second follow-up tweet and said she’s glad Statlander is in the tournament. She added that she will try and enjoy the time off in Japan and stay positive.

“I’m glad from my heart that Kris is in the tournament now. And I’m gonna try to enjoy sudden holidays in Japan because it has been a while before I had. Be positive!,” she wrote.

Stay tuned for more on Shida and The Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments. You can see her full tweets below, along with a clip from the Makai show:

Well…. I already had 4 matches after the street fight and just finished the greatest fighting musical show.

But I seem to have been injured…

Japanese wrestling is nothing for them. I’m so sorry.

And sorry couldn’t be in the tournament too. — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) May 13, 2022

I’m glad from my heart that Kris is in the tournament now.

And I’m gonna try to enjoy sudden holidays in Japan because it has been a while before I had.

Be positive! — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) May 13, 2022

A short video for tonight’s MAKAI show for fans around the world😉#魔界 pic.twitter.com/iiFN30p9Yx — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) May 13, 2022

