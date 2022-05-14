Thursday’s post-Under Siege edition of Impact Wrestling drew 125,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 15.74% from last week’s 108,000 viewers for the Under Siege go-home episode.

Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 25% from last week’s 0.04 key demo rating. The 0.03 key demo rating represents 39,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 23.52% from the 51,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.04 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Thursday’s Impact ranked #116 on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.03 key demo rating. This is down from last week’s #101 ranking.

Thursday’s Impact ranked #124 for the night on cable in viewership. This is up from last week’s #137 ranking.

Thursday’s Impact drew the best audience since the March 31 episode. The show had competition from the NHL Playoffs and the NBA Playoffs on cable. Thursday’s Impact viewership was up 15.74% from last week, while Thursday’s key demo rating was down 25% from last week.

Impact viewership for Thursday was up 11.6% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was even with the episode that aired one year before.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Suns and the Mavericks on TNT topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.60 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The Suns vs. Mavericks game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.529 million viewers.

Young Sheldon on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 6.931 million viewers. Young Sheldon also topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic for network TV with a 0.64 rating.

Thursday’s taped post-Under Siege edition of Impact had the following bouts advertised ahead of time – fallout from Under Siege, Jay White and El Phantasmo vs. Impact World Champion Josh Alexander and Tomohiro Ishii, Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Influence defending against Gisele Shaw and Alisha Edwards, Kenny King vs. Chris Bey in a qualifier for Ultimate X at Slammiversary, and Gauntlet For The Gold to determine a new #1 contender to Alexander, which was the main event.

Below is our updated 2022 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 20 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 182,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 114,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 117,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-No Surrender episode)

March 3 Episode: 131,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 94,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Sacrifice episode)

March 17 Episode: 68,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 100,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 149,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 89,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Multiverse of Matches episode)

April 14 Episode: 123,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 21 Episode: 112,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 107,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Rebellion episode)

May 5 Episode: 108,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 12 Episode: 125,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Under Siege episode)

May 19 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 120,837 viewers per episode

2021 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.03 18-49 key demo rating per episode

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode

